Police gear up to handle rush in Tasmac shops from tomorrow

As Tasmac shops are expected to be opened in the districts from Thursday onwards, the police in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts are gearing up to manage the heavy rush that is expected on the first day.

Out of the nearly 500 Tasmac shops in these three districts, only around 100 shops will be opened on May 7. The shops were closed on March 24 after the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown was announced

The shops will open for business at 10 a.m. and will close by 5 p.m. However, bars attached to Tasmac outlets will remain closed.

In Tiruvallur district, only 50 out of the nearly 350 shops will be opened as most of them are in containment zones. In Chengalpattu, only 40 out of the 86 will be opened and in Kancheepuram district, 16 out of the 49 shops will be opened.

“We are expecting huge crowds and hundreds of police personnel and home guards will be deployed for bandobast. Wooden barricades have been placed to ensure a queue system is followed. Police personnel will warn people through a public address system to ensure personal distancing,” said a police officer.

Police said that people will be stopped a few hundred meters before the shop. “Their Aadhar card will be checked to ensure that they are not from Chennai or from containment zones. People will be given tokens and will be allowed to go in batches of 60,” a senior police officer said. Police also said regulations pertaining to senior citizens purchasing alcohol are being worked upon. “There have been recommendations to give priority to senior citizens in the queue and there are also suggestions to not allow those above age of 55 to purchase alcohol. We are working on it," said a police officer," added a senior police officer.