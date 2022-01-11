Police gear up for conduct of jallikattu events

Residents asked not to allow outsiders to view events from their houses

Madurai City Police are gearing up for the conduct of jallikattu at Avaniyapuram, the first of the three major events in the district, to be held on Pongal day.

Over 1,000 police personnel would be deployed for bandobust.Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said that the focus would be on implementing COVID-19 guidelines during the conduct of the event.

Entry points to Avaniyapuram would be sealed so that those who were not permitted to the vadivasal would be kept at bay.

Madurai City Police are getting a written undertaking from the people residing along the jallikattu arena and the vadivasal that they will not allow outsiders in their houses to witness the event from the terrace.

“This is part of the safety measures as some people even sit on sunshades.This time, we have made it stricter due to COVID-19 implications,” a police source said.

The police have warned the residents that they will have to face penal action if they allow outsiders in their houses.

Madurai District Police will be deploying 2,000 police personnel for Palamedu and Alanganallur jallikattu events to be held on January 15 and 17 respectively.

“We will put up check-posts around the villages hosting the events to ensure that no persons other than those having passes enter the villages,” said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

The State government has already restricted the number of spectators to 150 and tamers to 300 per venue.Besides double-dose COVID vaccination certificate, bull owners and tamers should produce an RTPCR negative certificate obtained 48 hours before the day of the event.

Registration of the bulls and the tamers through https:///madurai.nic.in/ began on Tuesday.Registration can be done till 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The district administration has said that registration can be done free of cost at the e-Service centres.