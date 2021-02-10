Police force in Neyveli gets a boost, with new modified motorcycles

A total of 15 motorbikes and 30 body cameras were handed over to the police by NLC India Ltd

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Tuesday handed over 15 modified motorbikes and 30 body cameras to the Cuddalore district police aimed at enhancing enforcement in the Neyveli police sub-division.

NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rakesh Kumar handed over the keys of the bikes costing ₹45 lakh to Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav in Neyveli.

According to a release, the bikes will be used primarily for patrolling by the police department and for rushing to accident sites to provide necessary help. These bikes have been modified to accommodate an announcement system, wireless, night visibility lights, siren and boot space to accommodate first aid kits.

The NLCIL has also handed over 30 body cameras which will be used by personnel for both traffic and law and order duties. The cameras will be used to stream live visuals to the police control room as well as to record visuals in the device at the same time.

Director NLCIL (Human Resources) R. Vikraman was present.