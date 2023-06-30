ADVERTISEMENT

Police file FIR over defamatory posts about Aani Thirumanjanam festival at Chidambaram’s Sri Natarajar Temple

June 30, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - CUDDALORE

Police said unidentified persons had put up a post on the Twitter handle of a media and news company alleging that revenue and police personnel had assaulted a Dikshithar during the festival

The Hindu Bureau

The Aani Thirumanjanam festival took place on June 26, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chidambaram Town Police have booked a case against unidentified persons for defamatory posts on social media, over the recent Aani Thirumanjanam festival held at the Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as the Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram.

According to the police, unidentified persons had put up a post on the Twitter handle of a media and news company alleging that the revenue and police personnel had assaulted a Dikshithar and cut his sacred thread during the Aani Thirumanjanam festival, held earlier this week.

Following this, a revenue official complained to the police that the atmosphere was being vitiated by unidentified persons who intended to disturb public tranquility.

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case against unidentified persons under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intention to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (i) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public) and 505 (ii) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigations are on.

