Police excess: State Human Rights Commission recommends compensation

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday recommended the Tamil Nadu government pay a compensation of ₹50,000 to a man from Udangudi in Thoothukudi district, as the police assaulted him during the investigation of a case.

SHRC member D. Jayachandran also recommended that the compensation sum be recovered from three policemen, who are respondents in the case — Inspector Sudhakar, Head Constable Damodharan and constable Aruljothi, all three then attached to Kulasekarapattinam Police Station. While ₹25,000 was to be recovered from the inspector, ₹12,500 was to be recovered each from the head constable and constable.

According to a complaint from V. Murugan of Udangudi, he was assaulted during a vehicle check up on July 25, 2017 and a false case was registered against him. He was eventually remanded to judicial custody. When he was released a month later and was on his way home, he was assaulted by the police, he alleged and hence the complaint.

The respondents denied the charges during the investigation and claimed the complainant was a ganja seller and during the vehicle check up, 1 kg of ganja was found in his possession and hence he was arrested. The complainant was a habitual offender and hence the complaint was to be dismissed, the respondents pleaded.

After considering the contentions from both sides, SHRC member D. Jayachandran observed that the complainant has proved his allegations that he was assaulted by the police, which was in violation of his human rights.

The Commission recommended the State government that a compensation of ₹50,000 be paid to the complainant within one month.