Police excess: Human rights body recommends compensation to Tirunelveli woman

November 22, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended that the Tamil Nadu government pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to a woman, from Tirunelveli district, who was allegedly physically assaulted by police personnel in 2019.

SHRC member V. Kannadasan also asked the State government to initiate disciplinary action against Sub-Inspector of Police R. Anandakumar and Head Constables M. Johnson and M. Sasikumar.

The Commission further recommended that the State government recover ₹50,000 from Mr. Anandakumar and ₹25,000 each from Mr. Johnson and Mr. Sasikumar — all of whom were then attached to the Alangulam Police Station.

Complainant Mariammal said that on May 12, 2019, police personnel had searched her house on the charge that she was selling illicit arrack. When she denied any involvement in such activities, they took away a sum of ₹7,500. One of them had also taken away her husband’s two-wheeler.

Later, the complainant was forcibly taken to the police station where, she alleged that, she was assaulted by the Sub-Inspector with a lathi. After suffering an epilepsy attack, she was admitted to a private hospital for a few days.

The complainant’s mother submitted a plea to Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police, but no action was taken and, hence, a plea was made in the SHRC.

The respondents denied the charge and said the complaint was liable to be dismissed.

After perusing the evidence of both the parties and the material available on record, the Commission held that the Sub-Inspector and the Head Constables had violated the complainants’ human rights, but dismissed two other respondents from the case.

