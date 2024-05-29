Police enter woman’s house without FIR or notice at 5 a.m.; SHRC recommends ₹1.5 lakh compensation

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday recommended that the Tamil Nadu government pay a compensation of ₹1.5 lakh to the wife of a scientist in connection with an incident in which the police trespassed into her house in Chennai after scaling the wall at 5 a.m. in 2013.

SHRC member V. Kannadasan also recommended that the State government recover ₹50,000 each from retired police personnel S. Rajasekaran and S. Ismayil, who were Sub-Inspectors attached to the Anti Land Grabbing Special Cell in Kancheepuram at the time of the incident.

The Commission also recommended the recovery of ₹25,000 each from then head constables D. Padmanaban and L. Umasankar. It, however, dismissed the complaint against retired DSP S. Dharmalingam, who was the fifth respondent in the case.

The complainant, R. Vasuki, who was residing on the 7th Cross Street in Besant Nagar, said that four police personnel trespassed into her house by scaling the compound wall at 5 a.m. on July 11, 2013.

They pushed her and her sister-in-law, causing injuries, and said that they were looking for her husband, Rajagopal, a scientist working in the Netherlands. They said that a complainant had alleged that her husband had cheated an individual over a land deal in Pudupakkam village.

The police personnel had manhandled the occupants of the house, and hence the complaint.

The respondents, in their common counter-statement, denied all the allegations against them and referred to the land grab complaint received in 2012 and the case registered in this regard.

Considering the oral and documentary evidence and the arguments of both the parties, the Commission was of the view that it was established by the complainant that, in the early morning of July 11, 2013, four police personnel came to her house and, under the guise of an inquiry, they harassed her, her son, and her sister-in-law.

The Commission pointed out that the police personnel had entered the house without even registering an FIR or issuing a notice under Section 41(A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

