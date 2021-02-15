Police dog sniffs out ganja hidden underground near Theni

Vetri, a trained sniffer dog by the police successfully traced and swiftly helped in seizure of eight kilograms of ganja from a dwelling in Singarajapuram village in Varushanadu near Theni on Sunday.
Following specific information, the Superintendent of Police E Sai Saran Tejaswi had formed a special team.
When the police inspected the dwelling, the search did not reveal anything. However, when the team took Vetri to the spot, the sniffer dog was able to take the scent precisely. When the police dug the spot, they found the accused had stashed the ganja in a bag in a drum and hidden it underneath the ground.
The police arrested Velu and seized the narcotics, which was valued at ₹10,000 per kg. The SP rewarded the two trainers of Vetri for the commendable work.
The Varushanadu police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and sent the accused to be produced before the court for remand.
