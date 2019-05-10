Police dig up, destroy ‘country-made’ explosives

The police retrieved country-made explosives buried in the fields of Gudiyatham, which were to be used to scare away wild boars and other animals posing a threat to the crops.

Sources said that at a small hamlet called Netteri, near Gudiyatham town, people had buried hundreds of Nattu Vedigundu (country-made explosives) in their fields.

Though wild boars are a menace to crops, using explosives was a cruel and illegal way of killing the creatures, the police pointed out. Most of the time, dogs and cats die in the explosions, they added.

After conducting inquiries with farmers in the region for more than a week, the police removed and destroyed more than 10 country-made explosives and issued stern warnings to farmers against using them.