Police detain Arjun Sampath for bid to burn Chinese flag

Tiruppur City Police detained Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath and 19 others for attempting to burn Chinese flags near Tiruppur Railway Station on Friday.

Members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi gathered near the Tiruppur Kumaran statue around 10 a.m. for a ‘Chinese flag burning protest’, the police said. Addressing the media persons, Mr.Sampath called for a ban on all Chinese products and condemned the Chinese government for the tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened when he said that he was about to burn the Chinese flag and forced him to board a police vehicle.

The 20 members, including Mr. Sampath, were made to stay at a wedding hall on Park Road, according to the Tiruppur North police. All the protesters were released on Friday evening.