Police custodial death: Stalin announces ₹10 lakh as solatium

The amount will be given irrespective of the outcome of the enquiry, says CM

A solatium of ₹10 lakh will be granted to the family of Vignesh, who died in police custody at the Secretariat Colony station here last week, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

DMK had always been firm in its position that custodial deaths should be thoroughly investigated, Mr. Stalin said and added the human rights of all people would be protected in the State.

Responding to a special call attention motion moved by a few legislators over the incident, Mr. Stalin said that solatium of ₹10 lakh would be provided irrespective of the outcome of the enquiry being conducted into the incident.

The State government would also bear the medical expenses of another victim Suresh, who was picked up along with Vignesh, and had been undergoing treatment, he said.

Vignesh and Suresh from Pattinapakkam were in an autorickshaw when they were searched by the police on April 18.

“It was found that they were in possession of ganja and liquor bottles. When they were asked to come to the police station, Vignesh refused to cooperate with the police. He also attempted to attack the police with a dagger,” the Chief Minister said.

During investigation, it was found that 11 cases were pending against Suresh. Two cases had been registered against Vignesh. On April 19, breakfast was provided to both of them after which Vignesh developed epilepsy and was declared brought dead when he was taken to Kilpauk Government Hospital.

A case of suspicious death had been registered over the incident and Sub-Inspector Pugazhum Perumal, Constable Ponraj, Home Guard Deepak had been placed under suspension. The probe into the case had been transferred to the CB-CID on April 24, the Chief Minister said.

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Congress floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur), PMK’s G.K. Mani (Pennagaram), VCK’s J. Mohamed Shanavas (Nagapattinam), CPI (M)’s M. Chinnadurai (Gandarvakottai), CPI’s T. Ramachandran (Thalli), Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan also spoke over the police custodial death and sought government action.