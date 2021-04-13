Police crack down on those violating COVID-19 protocol

Over 1.32 lakh cases booked, ₹2.56 crore fine collected since April 8

Intensifying the drive against violations of the COVID-19 protocol, the police said over 1.32 lakh cases were booked against people found not wearing masks in public places since April 8.

A senior official in the city police said, “After polling got over, we have intensified our drive against violators as per the guidelines of the government. All wings of the police at all junctions or public places or commercial areas are going on rounds and taking action against violators. The health officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation join us in this drive. From April 8, we have booked 2,351 cases for not wearing masks across the city and 119 cases for violation of physical distancing norms.”

According to the police, over 1,32,882 cases were booked against people who were found not wearing masks across the State until Sunday. A total fine of ₹2.56 crore had been collected from them. Similarly, 6,584 cases were booked for violation of physical distancing or other norms of COVID-19 and a total fine of ₹26.49 lakh was collected in this regard.

“Cases have been booked against the violators for violation of physical distancing norms under Sections 188, 269, 270, 278 of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Provisions invoked depend on the type of violations,” said another official.