Police constable in Tiruppur helps reunite mentally ill woman with family

Tiruppur

02 June 2020 15:09 IST

The woman’s family contacted the constable after he posted a photograph with contact details, online

A police constable with the Tiruppur City Police helped reunite a mentally ill woman with her family on Monday. The woman had gone missing in Tiruppur.

R. Suresh, head constable at Tiruppur Rural police station in Nallur, said that he came across a young woman while patrolling in Kasipalayam on Friday. “It was raining and she was getting drenched without finding any shelter,” he recalled. He offered her tea and biscuits at a nearby tea shop but she refused to eat or drink anything.

Upon realising that she was mentally ill, Mr. Suresh admitted her at a private home for persons with disabilities at S. Periyapalayam on Friday night. As she was unable to clearly convey any details about herself, Mr. Suresh posted a picture of her on social media platforms along with his contact number on Saturday, requesting those with any relevant information to contact him.

The next day, A. Salim, a resident of Sarangadu, happened to see this post and recognised that it was his younger sister, who had gone missing from the house on Friday. He immediately contacted Mr. Suresh, who asked him to bring documents to prove that she was his sister. Upon verifying the details on Mr. Salim’s Aadhaar card and ration card, the head constable contacted the home on Monday and she was sent to her residence. “He [Mr. Suresh] even arranged a vehicle for us to our residence,” Mr. Salim told The Hindu.

Tiruppur City Police posted on social media platforms on Monday about this incident and noted that Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Badri Narayanan congratulated Mr. Suresh for this deed.