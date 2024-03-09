Police constable in Tiruppur arrested in connection with attack on television news journalist

March 09, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur rural police on Friday, March 8, 2024, arrested a police constable attached to the Special Branch unit in connection with the attack, by a mob, on a private television channel journalist, S. Nesa Prabhu that took place on January 24, under the Palladam Police station limits

During the course of investigation, constable Subin Prabu was placed under suspension following complaints raised by the journalist’s family members that he had had a role in the attack by the mob.

Nesa Prabhu, 30, a journalist with News 7, was reportedly chased and hacked by a mob near his home, sustaining 62 cut injuries in the attack. The incident triggered an outcry for action against the accused persons. The attack reportedly took place despite the journalist making several distress calls to the police.

The investigating team has so far arrested and remanded to judicial custody, nine persons. The arrest of the policeman takes the number of arrested persons to 10.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had condemned the assault on Nesa Prabhu and had assured of stringent legal action against those involved.