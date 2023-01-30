ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable in Kallakurichi district suspended for alleged links with gutkha seller

January 30, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Police said the police constable, attached to the Ulundurpet police station, received a bribe from a gutkha seller who had previously been arrested

The Hindu Bureau

A Grade I police constable attached to the Ulundurpet police station in Kallakurichi district, was placed under suspension for allegedly maintaining close ties with a gutkha seller. The constable, identified as Prabhakaran, was suspended by Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj following an investigation.

Police sources said Mr. Prabhakaran was in close contact with a gutkha seller K. Bhagyaraj of Malayanur village, who was arrested by the police during a raid on January 28. The police team had seized 4 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products from Bhagyaraj.

Police said Prabhakaran had received ₹3,000 as a bribe from the gutkha seller. Following the incident, the SP ordered his suspension.

Mr. Mohanraj also warned policemen having connections with those smuggling ganja, gutkha, arrack, and other contraband and said that stringent action would be taken against them.

