HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police constable in Kallakurichi district suspended for alleged links with gutkha seller

Police said the police constable, attached to the Ulundurpet police station, received a bribe from a gutkha seller who had previously been arrested

January 30, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Grade I police constable attached to the Ulundurpet police station in Kallakurichi district, was placed under suspension for allegedly maintaining close ties with a gutkha seller. The constable, identified as Prabhakaran, was suspended by Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj following an investigation.

Police sources said Mr. Prabhakaran was in close contact with a gutkha seller K. Bhagyaraj of Malayanur village, who was arrested by the police during a raid on January 28. The police team had seized 4 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products from Bhagyaraj.

Police said Prabhakaran had received ₹3,000 as a bribe from the gutkha seller. Following the incident, the SP ordered his suspension.

Mr. Mohanraj also warned policemen having connections with those smuggling ganja, gutkha, arrack, and other contraband and said that stringent action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

narcotics & drug trafficking / Tamil Nadu / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.