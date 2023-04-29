HamberMenu
Police constable found dead near Jolarpet

April 29, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
C. Inbaraj

C. Inbaraj | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A 33-year-old first-grade constable attached to Tirupattur Town police was found dead at his house in Lakkinaickenpatti village, near Jolarpet town, in Tirupattur on Saturday.

Police said C. Inbaraj, who worked as a constable in the district since December 2021, returned home around 2 p.m. after getting a three-day leave. He was married with two sons. When his wife returned home, she found him unconscious in the house. The neighbours alerted the police. The incident happened around 6 p.m. He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tirupattur where doctors said he was brought dead. A case has been filed by the Jolarpet police.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

