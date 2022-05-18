Police constable ends life in Cuddalore

May 18, 2022 10:44 IST

He was posted at a Class X examination centre in Chidambaram

A 28-year-old Armed Reserve police constable ended his life in the early hours of Wednesday in Chidambaram while he was on duty. According to police, the victim was posted at a Class X examination centre in a private school in Chidambaram. Three police personnel were deployed in shifts at the examination centre and the victim was on the night shift.

The victim ended his life at around 5.30 a.m. On information, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan rushed to the spot and conducted enquiries. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Chidambaram General Hospital.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)