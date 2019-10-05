Tamil Nadu

Police constable commits suicide

A police constable attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) committed suicide by consuming pesticide in his house at Villianallur near Chidambaram on Friday.

The police said R. Rajesh Kumar, 27, attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) 10th Battalion in Ulundurpet had come home recently. He reportedly consumed pesticide in his house on Friday.

The police suspect that family problem could have driven him to take the extreme step.

Even as his family members rushed him to the Chidambaram General Hospital, Kumar developed respiratory problems with froth oozing out of his mouth. He died a little later.

People in need of counselling can contact the State helpline at 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.

