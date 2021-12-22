Police confiscate 21 kg of heroin

Six fishermen from Thoothukudi arrested, investigation on

A police special team has seized 21 kg of heroin, worth about ₹21 crore in the international market, and arrested six persons in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, the team, which was monitoring the Tooveypuram area following information about drug smuggling, picked-up M. Ansar Ali, 26, of Anna Nagar, in Thoothukudi, while he was moving around suspiciously near Tooveypuram Park. When the police frisked him, they found packets of white powder, suspected to be heroin.

Based on his information, the team also nabbed his associates M. Marimuthu, 26, and S. Imran Khan, 27, from whom more packets of the powder were seized. The packets weighed about 162 g in total. “When we grilled the trio, it led to the arrest of three more persons, all fishermen, who had kept 21 kg of heroin in a hideout in Tharuvaikulam, near Thoothukudi, early on Wednesday,” Mr. Jayakumar said. They were identified as S. Antony Muthu, 42, and R. Prem Singh, 38; and S. Kasali, 27. The 21 kg of heroin was seized from Antony Muthu’s house.

During investigation, the police found that the arrested fishermen, including Antony Muthu, who is the owner of the mechanised boat, found a parcel floating in the sea when they were fishing near Minicoy Islands about 10 months back. They retrieved the parcel and found white powder packed in 30 packets.

“Since Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy vessels check fishing boats for drugs and other banned articles, the smugglers might have dropped the parcel in the sea,” Mr. Jayakumar said.

After confirming that the powder was heroin, Antony Muthu began selling the packets without knowing their actual value.

“The fishermen arrested now don’t have any history of drug trafficking. Hence, we are investigating to confirm Antony Muthu’s statement,” Mr. Jayakumar said.