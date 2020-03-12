Police conduct raid on brothel in Athiyandhal, arrest five men

TIRUVANNAMALAI

12 March 2020 23:19 IST

Rescued women sent to a government home

Tiruvannamalai taluk police raided a brothel on Chengam Road in Athiyandhal village and rescued women who were forced into prostitution.

Five persons were arrested in connection with the case.

Instructions from Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakkaravarthi was passed on to ADSP T. Ashokkumar and Tiruvannamalai Town DSP K. Annadurai to check up on brothels functioning in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Tip-off received

Based on a tip-off, team led by Inspector K. Govindasami and sub-inspector R. Sivasankaran conducted a raid at Chola Hotel located on Chengam Road and uncovered the brothel.

M. Sanjay, 40, and L. Ramalingam, 38, of Tiruvannamalai, P. Jagan, 26, of Harur in Dharmapuri, A. Prabakar, 24, of Pavithram in Tiruvannamalai, and J. Sakthiraja, of Sankarampalayam in Kallakurichi, were arrested. They were presented before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Those rescued were sent to a government home for women.