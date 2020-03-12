Tamil Nadu

Police conduct raid on brothel in Athiyandhal, arrest five men

Rescued women sent to a government home

Tiruvannamalai taluk police raided a brothel on Chengam Road in Athiyandhal village and rescued women who were forced into prostitution.

Five persons were arrested in connection with the case.

Instructions from Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakkaravarthi was passed on to ADSP T. Ashokkumar and Tiruvannamalai Town DSP K. Annadurai to check up on brothels functioning in the district.

Tip-off received

Based on a tip-off, team led by Inspector K. Govindasami and sub-inspector R. Sivasankaran conducted a raid at Chola Hotel located on Chengam Road and uncovered the brothel.

M. Sanjay, 40, and L. Ramalingam, 38, of Tiruvannamalai, P. Jagan, 26, of Harur in Dharmapuri, A. Prabakar, 24, of Pavithram in Tiruvannamalai, and J. Sakthiraja, of Sankarampalayam in Kallakurichi, were arrested. They were presented before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Those rescued were sent to a government home for women.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2020 11:19:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/police-conduct-raid-on-brothel-in-athiyandhal-arrest-five-men/article31053191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY