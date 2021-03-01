Police conduct flag march in Cuddalore ahead of polls

About 300 police personnel led by Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav and two Deputy Superintendents of Police participated

The Cuddalore district police took out a flag march on Monday to instil confidence among the people in view of the Assembly elections.

Being the first flag march before the April 6 elections, about 300 police personnel led by Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav and two Deputy Superintendents of Police participated. The flag march started from Town Hall and covered Bharathi Road, New Cinema, Vandipalayam cross cut Road and culminated at Thirupadhiripuliyur. Police sources said that one company from the Central Reserve Police Force also participated.

The idea was to enhance the confidence level of voters, so that they can come out and cast their franchise without any fear, a police officer said.

Similar flag marches would be conducted at all police station limits, he added.