Police complaint lodged against YouTuber Irfan and doctor: T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

Mr. Subramanian said according to the National Medical Commission’s rules, a non-medical person operating inside an operation theatre of a hospital was a serious offence

Published - October 22, 2024 02:09 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian addressing the media at Government Rajaji Hospital, in Madurai on Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian addressing the media at Government Rajaji Hospital, in Madurai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A complaint has been lodged at the Chemmanchery police station in Chennai against YouTuber and food vlogger Irfan and a doctor of a private hospital in light of a viral video that shows the former cutting the umbilical cord of his newborn inside the hospital’s operation theatre, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian.

Speaking to the media at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), Mr. Subramanian said according to the National Medical Commission’s rules, a non-medical person operating inside an operation theatre of a hospital was a serious offence.

A notice was already served on the YouTuber, seeking an explanation from him. A police complaint would also be lodged against him as he was involved in other offences in the past, the Minister added.

Further, action would be taken against the private hospital and the woman doctor who assisted the YouTuber in performing the act, he added.

“In addition to the notice issued to the female doctor, a recommendation has been sent to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council to ban her from medical practice,” Mr. Subramanian said.

“In the previous instance, he revealed the gender of the foetus in a video using the test done in Dubai where the law permits to know the gender ... But since it is against the law here, a notice was issued to him and he was excused only after he apologised,” he noted.

The video of his newborn, uploaded on Irfan’s YouTube channel, had fetched 14 lakh views in two days. With the video doing the rounds on social media, J. Rajamoorthy, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, on Monday (October 21, 2024) said show cause notices were issued to the YouTuber as well as to the hospital in Sholinganallur where the baby was delivered.

