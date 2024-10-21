Police Commemoration Day observed in Cuddalore

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram on Monday paid tributes to police personnel, who died while on duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at the Armed Reserve police grounds here.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the commemoration parade Mr. Rajaram placed wreaths at the Martyrs’ column in the police grounds.

In Villupuram district, Superintendent of Police Deepa Siwach led the police in paying homage. The solemn occasion drew to a close with a 21 gun salute by Armed Reserve police personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police Rajat Chaturvedi led the police in paying homage at the District Police Office in Kallakurichi.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year to pay respects to the 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

Police sources said 216 police personnel, who lost their lives, were remembered on the Police Commemoration Day, across the country this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.