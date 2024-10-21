ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commemoration Day observed in Cuddalore

Published - October 21, 2024 10:11 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram paying homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Police Commemoration Day in Cuddalore on Monday.

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram on Monday paid tributes to police personnel, who died while on duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at the Armed Reserve police grounds here.

After the commemoration parade Mr. Rajaram placed wreaths at the Martyrs’ column in the police grounds.

In Villupuram district, Superintendent of Police Deepa Siwach led the police in paying homage. The solemn occasion drew to a close with a 21 gun salute by Armed Reserve police personnel.

Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police Rajat Chaturvedi led the police in paying homage at the District Police Office in Kallakurichi.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year to pay respects to the 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

Police sources said 216 police personnel, who lost their lives, were remembered on the Police Commemoration Day, across the country this year.

