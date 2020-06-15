Police come to the rescue of elderly couple

The duty of the police not only ends with maintenance of law and order, crime prevention and ensuring road safety.

In one such incident, the Polur police went a step ahead to help an elderly couple, in getting them a place of stay, besides helping them get back their property for their livelihood.

A few days ago, Polur DSP M. Gunasekaran received a petition from Seman, 75, and Dikky, 66, of Peria Keezhpattu village in Chengam taluk, seeking help. The couple said that the families of their sons ill-treated them and forced them out of their home.

The couple had two sons and Seman had given six acres of his land to them. Seman’s elder son Balaraman died a few years ago and his family was living in the same village. The couple were staying with the second son Ramakrishnan’s family. Over a period of time, the family of Ramakrishnan started forcing the couple out of their way. At one point of time, they were left on the roads.

Despite the lockdown, the senior citizens walked up to Chengam, 25 kilometres away, and took a bus to Polur to meet the police official in his chamber. On hearing the complaint, Mr. Gunasekaran not only arranged for their stay and food at Polur, he also ordered for an inquiry by the Jamunamarathur police.

The couple’s family members were called for a meeting in front of the village head and after discussions, the family agreed to part with 80 cents of farmland and a house in which Seman was living. Police arranged for the documentation process and warned the family members asking them not to indulge in such acts in the future.