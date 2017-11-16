Police bust child trafficking gang

RAMANATHAPURAM

Ramanathapuram Town police have busted a child trafficking gang by arresting three persons, including a woman caretaker of a home for the orphans and the differently abled.

Acting on a complaint lodged by S. Durai Murugan, District Child Protection Officer, the police arrested J. Banumathi (49), the caretaker of Aathar Trust, a home for the orphans and the differently abled, near the palace here, and two autorickshaw drivers – Boomi Kathiresan and Senthil Kumar – under Sections 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The arrested were produced before a magistrate court here on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

The trio had recently attempted to sell a one-month-old male baby for ₹4 lakh to a childless couple from Tiruchi with the connivance of Deivanayagam, a member of Child Welfare Committee. A special police team had been formed to nab Deivanayagam and a woman worker of the District Government Headquarters Hospital here for questioning, the police said.

Banumathi had been involved in giving children in ‘adoption’ illegally to childless couples for monetary benefits with the connivance of the woman hospital worker, the police said.

Their modus operandi was that the woman worker would alert Banumathi when destitute women and women who became pregnant due to illicit affairs gave birth to children and wanted to dispose of them, the police said.

In the latest case, Banumathi attempted to sell the child of a widow from Kudhakottai near here. The woman, a construction worker, fearing the wrath of her mother-in-law, sought the help of Kathiresan to ‘dispose of the baby’. Subsequently, Kathiresan, along with Senthilkumar, approached Banumathi.

On coming to know of the child trafficking racket, ‘Kallakuruchi’ Rajendran of Tamizhaga Makkal Nala Kazhagam laid a trap and alerted the police.

Meanwhile, Thangavel, District Welfare Officer for the Differently Abled, visited Aathar Trust and found that it was functioning with a fake licence.

He said Collector S. Natarajan would inspect the home and after the 10 inmates, including aged people and the differently abled, were shifted to some other place, it would be sealed.