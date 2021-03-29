Police book cases against A. Raja in Ariyalur

The DMK deputy general secretary allegedly made derogatory remarks on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his late mother at an election meeting held at Keezhapalur a few days ago.

The Keezhapalur police on Sunday filed a case against former Minister and DMK deputy general secretary A. Raja for making derogatory remarks on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his late mother at an election meeting held at Keezhapalur a few days ago.

Acting on a complaint by the Village Administrative Officer of Keezhapalur, Mr. Raja was booked under Sections 153 (provocative speech with an intent to cause riot), 294 B (uttering obscene words) of the Indian Penal Code and 127 (1) (inciting others to act in a disorderly manner) of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

A similar case has also been filed against Mr. Raja by the Meensuritti police based on a complaint of the VAO of Meensuritti in the district. On Sunday, a case was filed against Mr. Raja in Chennai.

The speech of Mr. Raja stirred up a controversy with the AIADMK lodging a complaint with the Election Commission. The cadres of the AIADMK and its alliance partners organised protests at various parts of the State on Saturday and Sunday, condemning Mr. Raja.