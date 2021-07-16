Police book case against four BJP functionaries for cheating Arani unit chief

CHENNAI

16 July 2021 18:37 IST

The accused allegedly got ₹50 lakh for getting a party ticket to the complainant

A case has been registered against four BJP functionaries in Pondy Bazaar Police Station for allegedly cheating a businessman from Tiruvannamalai district after receiving ₹50 lakh on the promise of getting him a seat in the Assembly elections. The police have launched a search for the four accused.

After preliminary investigation, the police registered an FIR against Narothaman, 35, his father Chitti Babu, 65, from Telangana and Vijayaraman, 50, and Siva Balaji from Vyasarpadi. They have been booked under Sections- 294(b) (Uttering obscene words), 406(Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 506(Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 420(Cheating) of IPC.

The complainant Bhuvanesh Kumar is BJP Arani town president and a businessman. He alleged that Vijayaraman had introduced him to Narothaman, who claimed to be the PA of a Union Minister. He and his father demanded ₹1 crore in cash for getting party ticket either for himself or his cousin. He gave ₹50 lakh cash as advance at a hotel in T. Nagar on March 12 before the BJP announced the list of its candidates. He was supposed to pay the rest of the amount after his candidature was announced.

Advertising

Advertising

When his name was not in the list, Bhuvnesh Kumar contacted Narothaman who told him that he or his cousin could contest from Tiruvannamalai. But their names never appeared in the list officially released by the party. The accused failed to get the seat as promised and delayed returning the payment, the complainant alleged.