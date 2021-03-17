Police book AIADMK candidate Natham R. Viswanathan on bribery charges

A supporter of the former Minister was caught on camera, giving cash to women, during his election campaign

The Natham police have registered a case against AIADMK candidate, Natham R .Viswanathan on charges of giving cash for votes during his Assembly poll campaign, on Wednesday.

The former Minister, who is contesting for the fifth time in the elections to the Legislative Assembly, commenced his campaign in Mulaiyur panchayat and its surrounding areas on Monday. When he was accorded a reception by women, one of his supporters was caught on camera giving cash to the women, who took ‘aarathi’, in Kaatuvelanpatti. The candidate was also videographed as he was trying to take cash from his pocket at another village.

When the video went viral on social media, the DMK and other Opposition parties in the fray raised objections and charged Election Commission officials with being partial to the AIADMK.

Following a complaint from the video team of the Election wing, the Natham police registered a case under section 171 E of the IPC (bribery) against Mr Viswanathan. Further investigations are on.