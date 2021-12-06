Police attacked by suspects nabbed during arrack raid

VELLORE

A Vellore policeman received four stitches on his jaw

A three-member police team attached to Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the district police in Vellore came under attack from suspects who were nabbed after an arrack raid, while being brought down from Sholavaram Hills near Vellore town.

The four suspects fled the spot after injuring a police constable of the Armed Reserve (AR) wing of the district police. Negotiations are on with tribal elders to secure the suspects, hiding in the hillock.

The suspects belonged to Vellakal Malai and Kurumalai in the Sholavaram Hills, which is part of Jawadhu Hills in Vellore.

"The injured police constable was discharged after four stitches on his jaw. Efforts are being taken to capture the suspects from the hillock," a senior police officer said.

Team alerted

It was based on an alert that a special police raid team headed by Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) S. Deenadayalan and comprising two constables K. Siva Prasanth and B. Suresh from the AR wing, was formed early this week.

The trio raided a suspected manufacturing unit on the hillock, destroyed the ingredients used for manufacturing arrack, and nabbed the four suspects. On their return journey, police said, the team was attacked by the suspects with stones, injuring one constable in the hillock.

The police team admitted the young constable, Suresh, at the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai and later shifted him to CMC for further treatment.

Since then, efforts are being made to capture the suspects from the hillock, roping tribal elders into the negotiation.

Based on a complaint lodged by the constable, a case has been filed by the Vellore Taluk police.