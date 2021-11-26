Police arrest two vehicle lifters

Two history-sheeters were arrested and a search was launched for two more for stealing two-wheelers in Kodungaiyur police station limits on Thursday. A police officer said a complaint was filed by Mansoor Ali of Moolakadai about theft of his motorcycle. Based on CCTV footage, the police identified four men involved in the crime.

The names of the arrested were given as M. Bhoopalan of Villivakkam and S. Venkatesh of Pudhur in Tiruvallur district. A two-wheeler used for committing the crime was seized by the police from the accused.