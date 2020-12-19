Police arrest two involved in inter-State ATM robberies

In a joint operation, the Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram police arrested two members of an ATM heist gang at gunpoint, at the Kaivandur petrol bunk near the Pattaraiperumbudur toll gate during the early hours of Saturday.
According to police, the arrested men, Vasim and Hassan from Rajasthan were part of an inter-state ATM robbery gang. They were wanted by the Telangana police for robberies in the suburbs of Hyderabad. “While the Telangana police reportedly secured the main accused in Nagpur, the other gang members were on the run,” said a police officer.
On Friday night, the Telangana police received information that Vasim and Hassan, the suspects, were heading towards Tiruvallur. Special teams were formed by Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Aravindhan and Kancheepuram SP D. Shanmugapriya. “We tracked their mobile phone tower positions and started trailing them. When they entered a petrol bunk in Kaivandur, we nabbed them at gunpoint,” added the officer.
The two will be handed over to Telangana police soon.
