Police arrest three men for serial cattle thefts

Police arrested three persons in connection with the theft of cattle in Ambur and its peripheries for the past few months.

Based on a complaint from Kamaraj, 38, of Keezhmurungai, police have trapped three youth during the vehicle check on Saturday. While inquiring the trio, they revealed that they were involved in similar crimes for the past three months.

The accused were identified as S. Prakashraj, 20, of Bilal Nagar, C. Vignesh, 23, and T. Emil, of Pachakuppam. Police remanded them in custody.