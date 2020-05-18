Tamil NaduVELLORE 18 May 2020 18:23 IST
Police arrest smuggler, recover 600 kg of red sanders logs in Vellore
The Vellore north police arrested Raja of Kagithapattarai, an anti-social element on Sunday in connection with the possession and smuggling of red sanders.
They said he was closely associated with another notorious criminal, Johnny, and they nabbed Raja near Kagithapattarai with another case. After a detailed inquiry, Raja confessed that he dumped 600 kg of red sanders logs in Aravind Nagar near Silk Mill in Viruthampattu.
Based on his confession, police recovered 12 pieces of red sanders from a godown. Raja was remanded in custody, police said.
