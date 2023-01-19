Police arrest 35 persons for rioting after a death during bull race at village near Tirupattur

January 19, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The police arrested 35 persons on Thursday for damaging public property, including government vehicles, after a 19-year-old spectator was killed during a bull race near Natrampalli in Tirupattur on Wednesday.

The victim, D. Musharraf, a resident of Periyakammiyampattu village in Jolarpet, was attacked by a charging bull at an authorised bull race conducted in the village. The victim was running for cover along with other spectators after a few bulls were let loose by owners after the police and revenue officials refused to extend time to allow the remaining bulls to participate in the race.

Revenue officials said five vehicles, including the Sub-Collector’s jeep and police vans, were damaged. Two policemen sustained injuries during the riot. A total of 58 police personnel were deployed for the bull race in the village. Following the incident, a complete search was done by the police in the village and neighbouring hamlets. Preliminary post-mortem report has indicated the death of the victim was caused due to injuring from the goring.

Based on the complaint by S. Kumar, Tahsildar (Natrampalli), the police booked the arrested persons under Sections 143, 269, 270 and 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Later, they were remanded in judicial custody.

On Thursday, more police personnel were deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incidents. Also, the scheduled bull races in Tirupattur and Ambur blocks were cancelled. Along with Jolarpet MLA, K. Devaraji, the Superintendent of Police (Tirupattur), K. Balakrishnan, pacified the villagers and the victim’s family by meeting with them.