Police and officials should be unbiased during the election, says former CM

SALEM

11 February 2022 01:33 IST

Edappadi K. Palaniswami warns erring officials of consequences in future

The Opposition leader and co-cordinator of AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said that police and officials should act without bias during the election, else they would have to face consequences.

Campaigning for the urban local bodies election at various places in Salem, Mr. Palaniswami said that the AIADMK has approached the High Court and got judgment to prevent any irregularities during the conduct of local bodies election.

Mr.Palaniswami said that the previous regime conducted the local bodies election in a democratic manner.

He also said that if any officials indulge in poll malpractices, it would lead to contempt of Court and there won’t be any guarantee to their job later.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the DMK was trying to win through a shortcut. He said some candidates complained that they were being threatened by the police, but the police should realise that the picture would change once the regime changes. He said the police should behave in an unbiased manner. The police should not become puppets in the hands of those in power. If so, they would face the consequences for it in the future, he added. Mr. Palaniswami said that’s why the Centre was planning to take over IAS, IPS officers’ transfers.

He said the law and order situation had deteriorated in the State, and Chief Minister M.K.Stalin is only interested in publicity. He charged that this DMK regime is a dark era in Tamil Nadu and a CM who lacks administrative capabilities is governing the State now.

Mr.Palaniswami alleged that NEET was introduced by the DMK-Congress regime in 2010 and it has caused the death of several medical aspirants in the State. Alleging corruption in Pongal gift hampers, Mr.Palaniswami charged that while the AIADMK distributed quality products, the DMK provided poor quality goods. Many did not receive 21 items either, he said. Mr.Palaniswami charged that ₹60-crore corruption alone has happened in the procurement of cloth bags used for distributing the items. Mr. Palaniswami charged that Mr.Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin cheated the public by making false promises during Assembly elections on abolishing NEET and waiving gold loans in cooperative and nationalised banks. Mr.Palaniswami charged that 48 lakhs persons had taken took gold loans trusting Stalin’s words on gold loan waiver. He said that gold loan was being waived only for 13 lakh persons and 35 lakh persons should pay an interest of about ₹12,000 to get back their pledged gold.

Mr.Palaniswami said that the DMK has imposed a penalty of ₹12,000 on people who voted for the party DMK trusting Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s words. Mr. Palaniswami appealed to the public to vote for the AIADMK candidates in the local bodies election.