Police action against those who do not cooperate with public health officers, TN Health Secretary warns

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said 3 of the 37 people who had come to the Chennai from the UK via Delhi, had not cooperated with officials and doctors, but have now been isolated

Persons, who are non-cooperative and prevent government officers on public health duty from discharging their duty, will face police action from now on.

With passengers returning from the UK being screened at the airport, three of the 37 persons, who returned from the UK by air via Delhi, did not cooperate with doctors and officials, and left for Tiruninravur, Tirutani and Puducherry, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.

“The three persons did not cooperate, saying they had tested negative for COVID-19 in Delhi. Our teams went to these areas and caught them. They were isolated and are under treatment. In future, if anybody prevents a government officer engaged in public health duty from discharging his/her duty, we will initiate police action against them. The public should cooperate, and should not be careless during such times,” he told reporters following an inspection at the Chennai airport on Thursday.

“We have informed the doctors. They need not request such persons [to cooperate]. Instead, they can give a written complaint for further action. Action will be taken as per the provision of the law relating to preventing a government officer from discharging his/her duty,” he added.