Police acting in biased manner: K.S. Alagiri

The Hindu Bureau July 29, 2022 00:45 IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday questioned why the police did not arrest the BJP cadre, who pasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on the Chess Olympiad billboards in Chennai, which had photos of only Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. In a statement, he asked whether police were afraid as the persons were from the BJP. He pointed out that police had arrested only the representatives from Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, who sprayed black ink on the Prime Minister’s picture. He alleged that the police were acting in a biased manner. In a separate statement, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman accused the DMK of double standards. He pointed out that while in the Opposition, the DMK staged the #GobackModi campaign and while in power now, they were suppressing protesters who were doing the same.



