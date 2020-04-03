Police, 108 ambulance employees should also receive special incentive, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said that the police and 108 emergency ambulance service workers should also receive an extra one month’s salary as an incentive for their work in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had previously announced a month's salary as the special incentive for doctors, nurses, sanitation and other health workers.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that the sense of duty and sacrifices made by policemen, 108 emergency ambulance workers and sanitation staff is as commendable as the sacrifices made by doctors, nurses and other health workers.

“While the Centre has provided insurance cover for doctors and nurses and the State Government gave them a month’s salary as special incentive, such incentives should be given to other essential service workers as well. In particular, the policemen are out on the streets even when some are trying to break the law and are out and about on the roads risking a coronavirus infection. If the lockdown is a 90 percent success, the credit goes to the police,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He further pointed out the contribution of 108 emergency ambulance service workers. “There is a high risk of ambulance service workers and sanitation workers catching coronavirus during work. Despite the risks, they are doing their work. They should be insured for ₹50 lakh. Police personnel also use their motorcycles and cover long distances. They should be given a temporary fuel subsidy,” said Dr. Ramadoss.