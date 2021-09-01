Tamil Nadu

Poet Pulamaipithan hospitalised

Poet and lyricist Pulamaipithan, who was also a former deputy chairman of the Member of Legislative Council, was admitted to Fortis Malar Hospital on Tuesday, August 31. He is currently on life support, and a team of experts are monitoring his condition, according to a statement issued by the hospital on Wednesday.


