The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is taking various measures to curb illegal recruitments of job aspirants from Tamil Nadu to the notorious cyber scam centres functioning in Southeast Asian nations like Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

M. Rajkumar, Protector of Emigrants (PoE) for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said victims were largely being lured to cyber scam centres located in these countries, often referred as the Golden Triangle SEZ, through advertisements and posts on social media platforms.

With the support of social media giants like Meta, posts on illegal recruitments to scam centres and for other jobs are being removed from social media platforms.

“More than 200 such links and posts on illegal recruitments have been removed from social media in the recent past with requests sent to Meta. Operators of scam centres approach victims on the pretext of recruitments for the posts of data entry operator, customer care executive, etc., by offering a salary of ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 per month, besides food and accommodation. The interviews are held online and selected candidates are flown to nearest countries on tourist visa. Later they are taken to these scam centres, where they tragically end up in cyber slavery,” Mr. Rajkumar explained the recruitment process.

Once locked inside these cyber scam centres, they will be forced to trap others in various online scams and to recruit new people. Messaging applications like Telegram are also widely used for recruitment.

According to Mr. Rajkumar, the highest number of such recruitments were reported from Tiruchi and neighbouring districts in Tamil Nadu. The Crime Branch – CID has registered more than 17 cases and made over 30 arrests for such illegal recruitments.

“While applying for such jobs abroad, job aspirants should keep in mind three things: Apply through an approved agent, go abroad only through a work visa and undergo a pre-departure orientation training. There are around 200 MEA approved recruitment agencies (dynamic list) in Tamil Nadu. Places with a history of illegal recruitments have been identified in Tamil Nadu, where the MEA conducts various awareness activities. Some of the job aspirants have quit their travel plans even after booking tickets once they got to know about scam jobs through advisories issued by the PoE office,” Mr. Rajkumar added.

Through the Indian embassies in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, the Government of India has rescued several persons who got trapped in such cyber scam centres. Details of MEA approved recruiters are available on www.emigrate.gov.in and job seekers can also reach out to the PoE Chennai at 9042149222.

