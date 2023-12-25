ADVERTISEMENT

Podhu Dikshithars seek police protection for smooth conduct of Arudra Darshan festival at Natarajar temple

December 25, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - CUDDALO

The hereditary custodians of the temple have said it is not practically possible to implement a G.O. allowing all devotees to take darshan at the Kanagasabai mandapam

The Hindu Bureau

An view of the Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Podhu Dikshithars, the hereditary custodians-cum-archakas of Sri Sabanayagar (Natarajar) temple in Chidambaram have urged the Superintendent of Police of Cuddalore district, R. Rajaram, to provide protection to the Dikshithars for the smooth conduct of the Arudra Darshan festival on December 27.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Rajaram, T.S. Sivarama Dikshithar, secretary of the Podhu Dikshithars Association said the jurisdictional police in Chidambaram were insisting on strict enforcement of the order of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR &CE) Department permitting all devotees to have darshan at the Kanagasabai mandapam in the temple.

The committee of Podhu Dikshithar said they wanted the peaceful conduct of religious activities at festival time, such as that which takes place at other temples under the HR&CE Department. Since a large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple, it is not practically possible to implement the G.O. It would amount to preferential treatment among the devotees, if only some are allow to take darshan, said G. Chandrasekhar, legal counsel of the Dikshithars and therefore, the G.O. should not be forcibly implemented.

The Podhu Dikshitars have also filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court challenging the G.O. and sought interim orders seeking police protection for peaceful conduct of the festival, he said.

Hence, the District police should not ensure forcible implementation of the G.O. and provide protection to the Dikshithars for the smooth conduct of the festival, he added.

