December 17, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Contrary to the claims by the Forest Department, the use of country-made bomb, locally known as avittukai, by poachers to hunt wild animals continues unabated in Coimbatore Forest Division.

Following the death of a tusker earlier this month after it bit into a country-made explosive, forest officials claimed that the practice of poachers using the crude explosive was not prevalent in Coimbatore Forest Division’s jurisdiction any more. They claimed the male elephant possibly came from the Kerala side after having bitten an explosive there.

Officials had made similar claims when two other elephants died of injuries caused by country-made bombs in Coimbatore division this year.

Contrary to their claims, the police on Saturday arrested K. Velusamy, 60, of Mugasimangalam in Alandurai village, after he was found to have been in possession of three country-made bombs. Cooked wild boar meat and remains of the poached animal were also seized. Velusamy was arrested for offences under the Explosives Act. The Forest Department imposed a fine on him for hunting the wild boar.

This is not an isolated case in Coimbatore division as the Forest Department had arrested poachers for using avittukai in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Nature enthusiast K. Mohanraj from Coimbatore wanted the Department to conduct a detailed investigation to trace the origin of these crude explosives as such incidents repeat. He dubbed the assertion that the elephants, which had died, came from the neighbouring State “baseless” since the Department itself had come across such cases in the Coimbatore Division.

“There is also a lack of planned patrolling in forests and adjoining areas as the field staff usually spot the injured elephants and the carcass after days or weeks. There should be a proper patrolling plan,” Mr. Mohanraj said.

Though the Department had tasked a Deputy Conservator of Forests to conduct a scientific investigation on the usage of country-made bombs in Coimbatore Division in 2022, its outcome did not bring any changes on the ground and elephants continued to die due to crude explosives, said a representative of a non-governmental organisation that works closely with the Forest Department.

“The threat posed by country-made bomb on wildlife comes to light and is discussed only when large animals like elephants get injured or die. The number of small animals that are poached could be higher,” he added.

A Forest Department official said that joint drives along with the police were being conducted to curb the practice.