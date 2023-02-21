Poachers from North India who hunted tiger in Nilgiris brought to district for investigations

February 21, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated February 22, 2023 01:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Four persons from a nomadic community of traditional hunters from North India, who were arrested in possession of a tiger skin and skeletons were brought to the Nilgiris by the Forest Department officials on Tuesday for investigations into the poaching ring.

The four persons, Mangal, 28, Sunitha, 35, Bimala, 51, from Punjab and Ramchandar, 50, from Rajasthan, were arrested in Arasur village in Sathyamangalam when they were trying to sell the skin and skeletons of the tiger and another small carnivore when they were arrested.

Forest Department officials suspect that the second skeleton could be that of either another smaller tiger or a leopard.

On further investigation, the department learned that the tiger was poached in the Avalanche forests near Udhagamandalam, following which the men had brought the skin to Sathyamangalam to sell it to prospective buyers.

On Tuesday, the four persons were brought to the area where they are suspected to have poached the tiger. Trapping equipment that had been used to trap the animal were also seized.

The group are said to have lived around the area surrounding Emerald Dam and to have been involved in roadside businesses selling items. They are believed to have used the roadside businesses as fronts to gain information about the presence of wild animals, and to have used the information to hunt the tiger.

Senior forest department officials stated that the tiger could have been hunted around a week ago. They added that they were in the process of ascertaining whether the group was responsible for more poaching cases that may have gone undetected.

Investigations are also now targeted at identifying the network in which the group was operating, and whether more people are involved in an organised poaching ring across the State.