ADVERTISEMENT

Poacher dies as T.N. Forest officials open fire in Theni; judicial probe ordered

October 29, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - THENI

Forest officials said following a specific intelligence that some people had attempted to sneak into the forest area, they had intensified the vigil.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An alleged poacher, identified as Eswaran, who had trespassed into the reserve forest area in Gudalur in Theni district, was shot dead by the Forest department officials on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Forest officials said following a specific intelligence that some people had attempted to sneak into the forest area, they had intensified the vigil. The team spotted a poacher who was carrying a wild animal. When confronted, he allegedly attacked the forest officials.

Following this, using the duty weapon forest officials had opened fire in which Eswaran had died.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kumuli police have registered a case.

A judicial probe has also been ordered and the Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate is conducting the inquiry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US