Poacher dies as T.N. Forest officials open fire in Theni; judicial probe ordered

October 29, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - THENI

An alleged poacher, identified as Eswaran, who had trespassed into the reserve forest area in Gudalur in Theni district, was shot dead by the Forest department officials on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Forest officials said following a specific intelligence that some people had attempted to sneak into the forest area, they had intensified the vigil. The team spotted a poacher who was carrying a wild animal. When confronted, he allegedly attacked the forest officials.

Following this, using the duty weapon forest officials had opened fire in which Eswaran had died.

The Kumuli police have registered a case.

A judicial probe has also been ordered and the Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate is conducting the inquiry.