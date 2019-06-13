Pneumococcal vaccination launched

In a step towards reducing Infant Mortality Rate, the State has rolled out a pneumococcal vaccination programme to cover babies with very low birth weight and discharged from Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) in medical college hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and sub-district hospitals.

According to officials of the National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu has 73 SNCUs. As per 2017-2018 data of SNCUs in the State, 6,360 babies, weighing below 1.5 kg, were admitted, and 3,476 of them were saved.

“Babies weighing less than 1.5 kg are admitted to SNCUs. Post-discharge, some of them develop respiratory infection and pneumonia and die in two or three months. One of the common causes of infant mortality is respiratory tract infection and pneumonia. In fact, pneumonia still tops the list for under-five mortality,” said S. Srinivasan, State coordinator, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and registrar of Institute of Child Health.

“It was to prevent pneumonia and meningitis that an initiative to offer pneumococcal vaccination was evolved,” he added.

The recommended schedule: first dose at six weeks, second dose at 10 weeks, and third at 14 weeks, and a booster dose at 15 months.

He added that this was being taken up at a cost of nearly ₹4 crore under Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives. “The vaccines were made available through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Commission, a few weeks ago,” he added.

E. Theranirajan, head of department, Paediatrics, Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, launched the vaccination programme on Wednesday and said that they received 469 doses of the vaccine.

“On an average, 490 to 530 babies are admitted to our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit every month. Of this, 30 to 40% are pre-term. These are high risk babies and are prone to infections. Vaccination would provide good protection to them against pneumonia, pneumococcal meningitis, sinusitis and ear discharge,” he said.