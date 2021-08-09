Tamil Nadu

PNB CEO interacts with customers

S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Punjab National Bank (PNB) interacted with customers here about their business requirements and economic scenario in general during a meeting.

He was in Chennai recently on a business development visit. P. Mahender, PNB's Zonal Manager, Chennai Zone also attended the meeting.

The bank with a global business of nearly ₹18 lakh crore has reported over three-fold jump in its standalone net profit of ₹1,023.46 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, said a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2021 1:33:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pnb-ceo-interacts-with-customers/article35806204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY