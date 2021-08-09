PNB CEO interacts with customers

S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Punjab National Bank (PNB) interacted with customers here about their business requirements and economic scenario in general during a meeting.

He was in Chennai recently on a business development visit. P. Mahender, PNB's Zonal Manager, Chennai Zone also attended the meeting.

The bank with a global business of nearly ₹18 lakh crore has reported over three-fold jump in its standalone net profit of ₹1,023.46 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, said a press release.