P.N. Mohan wins ‘Green crusader of the year’ award for lake restoration in Madras

April 03, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

The Sithalapakkam lake today flows fearless, located next to an arterial road in South Chennai. But its story — like many other water bodies — is one of degradation and restoration. The lake was once a site for residential and industrial garbage waste, but due to the persevering efforts of people like P.N. Mohan of the Madras Rotary Club, the lake now stands as a symbol of hope.

P.N. Mohan’s story is tied to Sithalapakkam lake’s, and six other basins in Chennai. For his work on restoring lakes, Mr. Mohan was honoured with the International Advertising Association (IAA) Olive Crown Awards 2023.

The IAA Olive Crown Awards each year celebrate an individual who has made remarkable contributions to the environment and addressed sustainability challenges with community support. These ‘Green Crusaders’, as IAA puts it, cultivate inspiration, support and interest within communities, becoming custodians of local environments.

Mr. Mohan is this year’s Crusader. Mr. Mohan and the group’s vision has so far directly supported 8,00,000 people and over 1,000 acres of farmland.

Between 2017 and 2022, he galvanised support within the Rotary Club of Madras to act against the blight of lake pollution. Their mission was simple: lakes are not meant to be degraded with rubble, the infestation of plants, debris and garbage till they ran completely dry and lake ecosystems were threatened.

The group worked across an area of 610 acres to restore seven lakes to their original form. The process involved assessing the hydrological character (soil and water) of the water body, undertaking a volumetric survey of water and silt, and determining possible water flows.

The restoration in itself involves activities like de-weeding, removal of non-biodegradable waste and desilting (which helps increase the lake’s storage levels). Inlet and outlet canals are repaired and appropriate bioremediation is undertaken to address major pollutants.

This entire process has been undertaken in the Puducheri Keni Lake, the Puduthangal Lake (Tambaram), the Koladi Lake in Thiruverkadu, the Aparna Lake in Ayapakkam, the Madambakkam Lake, the Thitumulaivoyil Lake (Ambattur), and the Sithalapapakam Lake near Medavakkam.